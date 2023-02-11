This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Campaign Council Mocks Ayu, PDP Over Gaffe Suffered At Kano Rally

The Presidential Election Council of the All Progressive Congress (APC PCC) mocked the national leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayu, for gaffes during his party’s presidential election rally in Kano State.

In a speech during a rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Thursday, Ayu mistakenly said the PDP was ashamed of Nigeria, Niger News reported. However, Ayu corrected himself seconds after making the mistake and told APC, but not before he was caught on video.

But in a statement on Friday, APC-CMC media and public affairs director Bayo Onanuga said Ayu’s comments were not just misrepresentations but a reality check.

Onanuga said his remarks were in line with the general consensus that the Republican Party has betrayed the country for 16 years of his life and that the public should never be given a chance to return to power. The APC chief explained that the opposition should not oppose the country’s infrastructure, including roads, railroads, and airports, which have been declining for over 100 years.

Here is the explanation: “With the dissolution of the corrupt People’s Democratic Party yesterday, its National Party leader, Iyorchia Ayu, said during her election campaign in Kano that her party had humiliated Nigeria.” should not be

“It was indeed a clear expression of the inner thoughts of the former president of academia and the Speaker of the Senate, and an admission of the egregious failure of the party that has ruled our country for 16 years.”

“One of Umbrella’s recent reminders of his party’s failure was at the Ajaokuta Ironworks.” The party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was responsible for the privatization program during the Obasanjo era and gave Global Steel a concession in 2004 to take over the company.

“Another PDP government found the concession confusing and rescinded it. Global Steel sued the Nigerian government for compensation of $7 billion but conceded after realizing Ajaokuta did not meet the conditions of

“The case lasted 12 years until President Muhammad Buhari’s APC government stepped in.” Global Steel agreed to close the case and bring back $496 million in Nigerian funds.

