APC Campaign Coordinators Decamp To PDP, Meet With Former PDP Presidential Aspirant [Photos]

His Excellency, The Former PDP Presidential Aspirant And the Executive Governor Of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed said his administration has improved the living standard of citizens through massive empowerment despite the economic challenges, saying more dividends of democracy will be delivered if reelected.

Mohammed was speaking at the Bauchi Government House today when he welcomed coordinators of the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state led by their chairman, Waziri Dumi.

He added that apart from developmental projects, the PDP led administration in the state has strengthened the democracy in an effort to ensuring citizens especially youths and women are carried along in all channel of leadership.

He called on the decampees to put aside nepotism and glorification of corrupt leaders, saying the interest of the state and Nigeria shall be put first above individual aspirations.

Earlier speaking, leader of the delegation, Waziri Dumi said their unanimous decision to defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) followed due consultation with their followers at the grassroot and Governor Bala’s outstanding performance in infrastructure.

He said the delegation will continue to mobilize and canvass votes for candidates under the platform of the PDP considering the Party’s blueprint which according to him will be beneficial to citizenry.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on media and publicity, Honourable Lawal Muazu, kindly visit the page to read more.

Content created and supplied by: KappaNews (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-02-14 12:45:15