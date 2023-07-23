NEWS

APC Came Into Existence In 2014, But The Party Has Matured Very Quickly—Felix Morka

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read

During an interview with TVC , Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, stated that APC came into existence in 2014, but the party has matured very quickly. He revealed that there is no crisis going on in the party, pointing out that the party is as strong as before. 

( Photo credit: Google)

He continued by saying that Sen. Abba Kyari simply stepped up after the chairman quit because the issue is clear and nobody has objected from any portal, either the NWC or outside the NWC. He added that the former national chairman stepped down because they feel they have serves the party well.

 

According to him, “APC is a young party. We came into existence in 2014, but the party has matured very quickly because of its philosophy and the commitment of its leaders to some fundamental values. This understanding that the party is greater than any individual in the party, and we have systems that have also been constructed with a lot of clarity, and our Constitution is very clear that when someone resides like the national chairman did, but the next person in line to that office takes over, and you saw the deputy national chairman north, Sen. Abba Kyari, simply step up as soon as the chairman resigned because the concern is clear and nobody contested from any portal, whether from the NWC or from outside of the NWC. “

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: TVC (3:55)

 

Squareblogg (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu: Those Who Are Saying The N8,000 Palliative Is Small Are The Ones Who Don’t Need It-Omatseye

5 mins ago

Ganduje Is One Of The Main Architects Of The Party, But He’s Not Prepared For Chairmanship—Modibo

7 mins ago

Revamp Your Wardrobe With Any Of These Adorable And Sophisticated Styles

19 mins ago

Outstanding Native Styles That Can Make Every Married Woman Look Beautiful For Her Husband

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button