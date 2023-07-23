APC Came Into Existence In 2014, But The Party Has Matured Very Quickly—Felix Morka

During an interview with TVC , Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, stated that APC came into existence in 2014, but the party has matured very quickly. He revealed that there is no crisis going on in the party, pointing out that the party is as strong as before.

He continued by saying that Sen. Abba Kyari simply stepped up after the chairman quit because the issue is clear and nobody has objected from any portal, either the NWC or outside the NWC. He added that the former national chairman stepped down because they feel they have serves the party well.

According to him, “APC is a young party. We came into existence in 2014, but the party has matured very quickly because of its philosophy and the commitment of its leaders to some fundamental values. This understanding that the party is greater than any individual in the party, and we have systems that have also been constructed with a lot of clarity, and our Constitution is very clear that when someone resides like the national chairman did, but the next person in line to that office takes over, and you saw the deputy national chairman north, Sen. Abba Kyari, simply step up as soon as the chairman resigned because the concern is clear and nobody contested from any portal, whether from the NWC or from outside of the NWC. “

