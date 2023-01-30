This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Brought Abject Poverty To Nigerians, Says Atiku

Ahead of the most anticipated next month’s general election, the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of inflicting abject poverty on Nigerians.

According to The Tribune, Atiku made this accusation while addressing the people of Zamfara State during his campaign in Gusau. He said that the nearly eight years of the APC government brought nothing but abject poverty and terrorism banditry to the people of the State. He added apart from Borno and Yobe, no other State in the federation has suffered insecurity like Zamfara, which he said, has lost its economic resources including trading, farming, and animal husbandry. He, therefore, admonished the Zamfara people to vote for PDP in the coming election as a means of ending poverty and insecurity not only in Zamfara State but, across Nigeria.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, a member of the National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diran Odeyemi has said contrary to public perception that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was working against the interest of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He said Governor Makinde is a party man committed to the success of the party at the polls.

