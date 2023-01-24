This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Break Silence Over Resignation of Tinubu’s Ex-Campaign Director, Naja’atu, Reveal Fresh Position

The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed surprise at the claim of Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed that resigned from the council when she was actually sacked.

According to the Vanguard, Mahmud Jega, public affairs adviser of the Tinubu media office, said Mohammed was sacked because it was discovered that she was a mole in the ruling party.

Jega stated that the former director of the civil society organisation of fthe campaign council was planted in the party by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement added that Mohammed was successful in deceiving the public but her sack letter had just arrived from the council and the APC.

Jega stated that her utterances since she was sacked from the council are a testament that she was never fit to serve in the council in the first place until she was discovered that she was a mole.

The council added that she once issued a pseudo-medical report on the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, following a brief meeting in London .

Earlier, the political activist and a director in the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammad resigned her position in the council and her membership of the ruling party.

Mohammed who was the Director, Civil Society Liaison at the council said she has discovered that her values no longer align with the current political setting.

The 67-year old was in 2018 appointed by President Muhammadu buhari as a Commissioner at the Police Service Commission PSC.

In her resignation letter to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Mohammed said recent developments in the political and democratic space make it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.

According to her, political platforms in Nigeria have no ideological differences and are “robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests”.

While she regretted the wave of insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services in the country, she advised Nigerians to “beware of the consequences of their decisions and their choices”.

