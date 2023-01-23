This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC BoT member dumps Tinubu, drums support for Peter Obi

A tough man of Abia Politics and Boards of Trustee, BoT, individual from the All Progressive Congress, APC, Prince Benjamin Apugo, has requested help for the official up-and-comer of the Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi, saying that his respectability, skill and demonstrated history of accomplishments have put him in front of different competitors of the seat.

The APC clan leader who tended to newsmen yesterday in his Ibeku Umuahia farmhouse, likewise drummed help for the governorship applicant of the Work Party, Dr. Alex Otti, saying he has the funding to revamp Abia.

Sovereign Apugo exposed media reports that he had supported the Abia APC governorship up-and-comer, High Boss Ikechi Emenike, excusing the report as misdirecting.

He said he never gave his favors to the governorship aspiration of Emenike, and advised against any endeavor to involve him for political magnificence.

Apugo blamed the APC-drove National Government for disregarding Abia State, saying there is no administrative presence in the state.

” APC has not done anything for Umuahia and Abia State where I come from”, he lamented.

He additionally said that the APC had not done much for Ndigbo, and asked citizens to cast a ballot because of the skill and honesty of competitors and not for the party logo in the impending surveys.

Apugo took a decisive victory over the Igbo political world-class offering unattractive comments on Obi, portraying them as nearsighted and egotistical saboteurs.

He asked Igbo electors not to be deterred as a result of the treacherous exercises of such components who he said could seldom visit their networks.

As per him, Obi’s official desire and candidature have carried regard and distinction to the Igbo race.

He reviewed that this would be the initial time Nigerians from various ethnic, strict, and political foundations would be revitalizing behind an official competitor of South East extraction.

Apugo asked Ndigbo home and abroad to come out en mass and decisions in favor of solid up-and-comers of their decision in the approaching races.

He said that those expecting to fix the surveys would need to consider something different, demanding that the time of controlling political decision results was finished.

Apugo communicated positive thinking that the impending surveys would bring forth another Nigeria where legitimacy and ability would count.

