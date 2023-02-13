APC boasts of hijacking the DSS, blackmailing the Police to hide atrocious activities – PDP alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of Dr. Adekunle Akindele has tasked security agencies in the state to be professional and act in line with the dictate of the oath of engagement as the country’s general election holds in few days time, stressing the need for them to be neutral and not allow themselves to be cowed by unscrupulous elements in the society. He said this became necessary in the light of the boasts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state of hijacking the Department of State Service (DSS) in the country and Osun State in particular in covering up its heinous activities before, during and after the general elections.

This was contained in a press statement released to the public by the party Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle on Sunday and which was made available on twitter by the Special Assistant to Governor Adeleke on New and Digital Media Mr. Olalekan Badmus his twitter handle @O_basslet. The statement reads: “There is no question about the fact that the APC has chosen violence to lord itself over the people in the coming elections. From Ife to Ila, Ikire to Osogbo, and many other parts of the state, PDP members, and by extension, Osun people have come under increasing violent attacks from APC thugs,”

“Our expectation as a party was that security agencies will step in and go after the violent actors to keep the state safe We are however shocked to hear of the APC public boast that it already had the DSS under its firm control and will spare its militias from questions of the heinous activities being perpetrated on daily basis.”

“For the Police, the APC is exploring blackmail to make sure that it does not look its way as it unleashes terror and scare our members and supporters from the poll. Such is the extent that the APC is prepared to go just to force itself on Osun people who are averse to the party going by their past terrible experience with the outgone party.

The PDP tasked the DSS and the Police to focus on their primary objective of security, warning that failure to checkmate the desperation of the APC may end up throwing Osun state into a serious crisis, an objective the Apc is working towards.

“Security agencies, to our understanding, owes their allegiance to Nigerians, not a party, and this means that their priority should be on keeping them safe. This is the simple request of our party to security agencies in the state as we go to the poll.

“No effort should be spared in apprehending violent actors imported into Osun by the APC and bringing them to account for their crimes. Our party will continue to tow the path of peace not minding the relentless provocations by the APC, but we must stress that there is always a limit to how long people can fold our arms.” The statement concluded.

Phredo (

)