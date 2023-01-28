This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Bigwigs Present As Bola Tinubu Takes Presidential Campaign To Zamfara State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign train landed in Zamfara State on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The campaign rally was attended by the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other prominent members of the ruling party.

Some of them include the APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, the governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Zamfara, AbdulAzeez Yari, and others.

The campaign was attended by thousands of supporters who came from different parts of the state.

Tinubu received a rousing welcome from the jubilant supporters as his convoy moved through the streets of Zamfara.

He had earlier met with the Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, in Zamfara State. From there, he moved to the venue of the mega rally. The environment was charged. It was filled to capacity with thousands of APC supporters.

