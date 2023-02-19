APC backs governors on naira redesign policy – Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its support for its governors on the naira redesign policy, as stated by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. The governors under the APC had requested the Supreme Court to declare the naira swap policy directive by President Muhammadu Buhari as unconstitutional. The party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, also joined in the meeting with the party chairman and state governors at the party secretariat.

The naira redesign policy has been a topic of concern in Nigeria in recent times. President Buhari had directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to stop the printing of the country’s currency abroad and instead do so locally. He stated that this move would help to boost the economy and create job opportunities for Nigerians.

However, the APC governors believe that the president’s directive is unconstitutional and may have an adverse effect on the country’s economy. The governors’ stance has been supported by the party’s National Chairman, who reiterated the APC’s backing of their position.

In his statement, Abdullahi Adamu said, “The party is fully in support of the position of our governors on the naira redesign policy. We believe that the decision of the President to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to stop printing the naira abroad is unconstitutional and may lead to more harm than good.”

The APC National Chairman further stated that the party would continue to work closely with its governors and other stakeholders to ensure that the naira redesign policy is reviewed in the best interest of the country.

