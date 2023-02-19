APC Backs Governors On Naira Redesign Policy – Abdullahi Adamu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential election is just six days to go, it will interest you to note that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has continued to fight itself. The party is currently plagued by a series of internal crises that may mar its chances at the polls. According to information sourced from The Punch, Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the APC has said the party is in support of the position of its governors on the naira redesign.

It should be recalled that the governors of the APC had prayed that the Supreme Court declare the directive of President Buhari on the naira swap policy as unconstitutional. Today, according to information sourced from Daily Post, it will interest you to note that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, met with the party chairman and state governors at the party’s secretariat. Some have opined that the meeting has something to do with President Buhari’s directive on the naira policy.

It will interest you to note that the APC has continued to fight with itself, especially as the presidential election is just six days away, do you think that the naira swap policy was targeted at Tinubu to make him lose the presidential election? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

