APC asks SSS, police to protect Atiku, investigate foiled attack

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, should be given full protection following a foiled attack by Boko Haram terrorists on his residence.

Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary, said this in a statement on Tuesday while reacting to the foiled attacks on Mr Abubakar’s Yola residence and ABTI University by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

He called on the police and the State Security Service to investigate PDP’s allegation that the APC was responsible for the attack. Mr Morka described the allegation as a vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, saying as an old party, the PDP should not indulge in such.

“In continuation of its vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, the PDP has alleged that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group, arrested by the police following their foiled plot to attack the residence of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president and its presidential candidate, in Yola, were sponsored by the APC,” the statement said. “Spewing lies and gibberish has become the PDP’s obsessive preoccupation following its crushing defeat in the last February 25 presidential election.”

It added, “This bizarre and senseless allegation comes only days after the same badly ailing party alleged, without a shred of substantiation, that APC was engaged in a plot to intimidate members of the judiciary.”

The APC statement stressed that Mr Abubakar is a Nigerian and deserves the fullest protection of the law.

“Our law enforcement authorities must protect and investigate any threat to his person, family or assets and prosecute offenders. However, Atiku’s PDP cannot continue to peddle criminal blackmail and wicked falsehoods in the name of opposition politics, unrestrained and without accountability,” stated the ruling party. “We call on the police, DSS and other relevant security services to investigate the PDP’s wild and bogus allegations, invite its leadership to substantiate these claims and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

