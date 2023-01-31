APC and PDP Trade Words Over Reported Attack In Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s two main political organizations, fought on Monday about who should take responsibility for the attack on President Muhammadu buhari’s convoy in Kano.

The residents avoided the president’s presence, so even though he was in the state to launch projects, he wasn’t as warmly welcomed as in the past.

The Inland Dry Port, which hosted the opening of one of the projects, was the president’s destination, according to reports, and it was there that he paid tribute to the emir.

Unverified reports state that irate Hototo Quarters residents attacked several of the vehicles in the president’s convoy and blocked the road leading to one of the project sites.

But eventually, when police deployed tear gas to divide the crowd that had been smoldering tires, the situation was brought under control.

When the convoy was ambushed, the president was not in it. Residents were seen hurling rocks at the presidential helicopter as it was being transported to the inauguration location on camera.

Content created and supplied by: TravisDav (via 50minds

News )

