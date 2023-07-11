APC Already Planning A Rerun Election -Labour Party Chairman

Mr Julius Abure who is the National Chairman of Labour Party (LP) has said on Monday that he got information stating that the All Progressives Congress was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

Abure who urged all the members of LP to be alert and get prepared said this while speaking in an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji who is the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States.

He said: “Rumours have it that those in government are already planning for rerun and this is one of the support we will be canvasing from you.

“We should also be getting prepared because since all those in government are already preparing for rerun, we should not be taken unawares.

He said they need the engagement and support incase the “election is nullified which is not what we are asking for”. According to him, they want an outright declaration of it presidential candidate, Peter Obi as the winner.

He said, “We believe strongly that we won that election given the statistics we have, given the result we have, we are not expecting anything less than the declaration of Peter Obi as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He said the party has put all its evidence the court and are hopeful that the judgement of tribunal will be in their favour. Adding that even if it gets to Supreme Court, LP will be favoured because if the evidence they have tendered.

According to “Punch papers”

