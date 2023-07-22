NEWS

APC Agents Proclaimed Chaos & Anarchy But In Less Than 60 Days, They’ve Gifted Tohubohu- Oseloka H. Obaze

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 372 1 minute read

The controversial remark about anarchy and chaos that was included in the written address prepared by the president’s legal representatives, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been addressed by Oseloka H. Obaze, one of the members of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council and a close aide to the labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi.

It should be recalled that Wole Olanipekun, the lead attorney for Tinubu’s team, warned in a written address that attempting to oust the president because he did not receive 25% of the vote in Abuja, the federal capital territory, might result in chaos and disorder.

The statement sparked a variety of responses, and many individuals voiced their opinions about it.

Oseloka added that although APC agents blatantly declared chaos and anarchy, the party has given Nigerians “Tohubohu” in less than 60 days.

He continued by inquiring as to what will occur in the following six months or a year.

Traunt (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 372 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: PEPC: Don’t distract Judiciary -Obi, NASS seeks FG’s intervention in Ogun flooding

8 mins ago

Anybody Who Steals While In Govt, Will Surely Face Allah’s Wrath-Pilgrim Who Returned $8000 In Mecca

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: London Court Confiscates James Ibori’s N101.1 Billion; Tinubu To Nigerian Military: Change Your Doctrine, Practice

19 mins ago

Today’s Headline: We’ll Review Concerns Of Nigerians About 2023 Elections, Identify Weaknesses, Strengths – INEC; Bello Congratulates Akeredolu On 67th Birthday

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button