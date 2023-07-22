APC Agents Proclaimed Chaos & Anarchy But In Less Than 60 Days, They’ve Gifted Tohubohu- Oseloka H. Obaze

Oseloka H. Obaze, a member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council and close aide to the labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, has responded to the controversial remark about anarchy and chaos written by the president’s legal representatives, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Just so you know, Wole Olanipekun, the main lawyer for Tinubu’s crew, actually cautioned in a written statement that trying to kick out the president because he didn’t get 25% of the vote in Abuja, the capital, could potentially cause a lot of chaos and disorder.

The statement got a lot of different reactions, and a bunch of people spoke up about it. Oseloka mentioned that even though APC agents openly caused chaos and anarchy, the party has caused a lot of confusion for Nigerians in just under 60 days. He then asked what would happen in the next six months or a year.

What did you think of this post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below.

Bubutain (

)