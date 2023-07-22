NEWS

APC Agents Proclaimed Chaos & Anarchy But In Less Than 60 Days, They’ve Gifted Tohubohu- Oseloka H. Obaze

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

Oseloka H. Obaze, a member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council and close aide to the labour party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, has responded to the controversial remark about anarchy and chaos written by the president’s legal representatives, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Just so you know, Wole Olanipekun, the main lawyer for Tinubu’s crew, actually cautioned in a written statement that trying to kick out the president because he didn’t get 25% of the vote in Abuja, the capital, could potentially cause a lot of chaos and disorder.

The statement got a lot of different reactions, and a bunch of people spoke up about it. Oseloka mentioned that even though APC agents openly caused chaos and anarchy, the party has caused a lot of confusion for Nigerians in just under 60 days. He then asked what would happen in the next six months or a year.

What did you think of this post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below.

Bubutain (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Tinubu I saw in I999 When He Took Over From Marwa As Lagos Gov Is A Strategist – Bishop Ighele

7 mins ago

Transfer News: Mbappe Up For Sale, Arsenal To Sell 6 Players To Fund Mohammed Kudus Deal

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: INEC Plans Review of Result Management System; Accountants Urge Increased Support for Cooperatives

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Workers Shouldn’t Be Seen As Appendages—NLC, Declare Me President—Atiku To Court

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button