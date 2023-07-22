APC Agents Proclaimed Chaos & Anarchy But In Less Than 60 Days, They’ve Gifted ‘ Tohubohu ‘- Obaze

Oseloka H Obaze, one of the members of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, and a close aide to the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted and spoken about the controversial anarchy and chaos comment that was contained in the written address prepared by the legal representatives of the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It would be recalled that the lead counsel of the Tinubu’s team, Wole Olanipekun stated in the written address that trying to remove the president because he didn’t get 25% vote at the federal capital territory, Abuja may lead to chaos and anarchy

The statement generated wide reactions as many people stated their views on it

Oseloka said that the APC agents gilbly proclaimed chaos and anarchy but in less than 60 days, the party has gifted Nigerians with ” Tohubohu”

He went further to ask what will happen in the next six month or one year

Kindly read his full post below

