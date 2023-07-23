APC agents planning to harass tribunal judges, says Atiku’s aide

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu and “agents” of the ruling All Progressives Congress are plotting to destroy the country’s judiciary and democratic process.

According to The Punch, he made a plea to all security forces in the nation to carry out their responsibilities professionally and to avoid being “an instrument of oppression against the judiciary.”

In a statement issued to Sunday PUNCH on Saturday, Atiku said that the completion of the presidential election in February and the ensuing controversies had been a tragic occurrence that had saddened many Nigerians. The message was sent by Atiku through his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

Felix Muoka’s phone line was busy when our correspondent tried to get a response from him regarding Atiku’s accusation.

As of the time of publication, he had also not replied to a text message sent to his mobile.

