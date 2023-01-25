This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Agents of Miyetti Allah Profiteering on Herdsmen killings In Benue

Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described members of the Benue All Progressives Congress, APC, as agents of Miyetti Allah, who are cashing out from the killings in Benue State by Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement signed by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, urged Benue people to reject the killing party at the polls in 2023.

The statement reads: “Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) observed yet another show of naked shame yesterday as the the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state before the whole world at a press conference in Makurdi levied another round of allegations against the people of the state accusing them of rustling cattle belonging to Fulani herdsmen, citing that as reason for the continuing spree of wanton killings and destruction by the herdsmen in the state.

“APC at their press conference specifically accused the Benue Community Volunteer Guards and the Benue State Livestock Guards of the purported crime, yet both outfits are local security vigilantes legally created and mandated to enforce the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law operative in the state as well as protect the people as much as lawfully possibly from the continuing genocide by the herdsmen in Benue.

“This latest round of APC’s accusations against the government and people of Benue is coming just days after the herdsmen launched an unprovoked bloody attack on Abagana, a community situate at the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital city, directly opposite the main camp for persons internally displaced from their ancestral homes by the herdsmen attacks and taking refuge there.

“It is no longer news that the attack on Abagana had left as many as nine persons dead among them children, with a family of six wiped out and many still missing and unaccounted for, but it is equally not news that leaders of APC in Benue have made it a habit of choosing moments when the people are most in anguish and grief over the atrocities of the herdsmen to indulge in their dance of naked shame.

“However, it is clear to see that while APC’s accusations against Benue people are callous and come at such most unfortunate moments and do certainly rub off negatively with the people, they nevertheless serve to please the sponsors of the criminal herdsmen who are also the sponsors of that party here in the state and who need a justification for the atrocities being meted out against innocent people, including women, children and the old in Benue.

“It may be recalled that on 11th January, 2018, the day 73 victims who had been massacred by the herdsmen were being mass buried in Makurdi, leader of APC in Benue currently Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, had said on international media that the herdsmen were not responsible for the killings and that it was Benue people who were killing themselves.

“This was after Fulani herdsmen umbrella body, Miyetti Allah, had come out in the open to claim responsibility for the killings, and thereafter same Akume had at several occasions accused the Benue State government of Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state of being behind their own killings while exonerating the herdsmen.

“The common denominator in the position of APC on the issue of herdsmen killings in Benue has over the years remained negative play of politics by the opposition party, the type that aims to rubbish the pro-people’s stand of Governor Ortom in a bid to maintaining a position on the sponsorship list of Miyetti Allah, and the current position of the party as conveyed in their press conference in only true to type.

“We are aware APC in Benue is in extremely pathetic state of ill health and even on life-support, with the recent voiding by the Appeal Court of its governorship primaries and the likelihood of it not even fielding a governorship candidate for the 2023 elections;

“We are aware the opposition party up to this moment does not have even a plan to carry out campaigns in Benue State for the coming polls, having they neither the human nor material resources to do so, and will be relying on another hope of a fabled “federal might” intervention from Abuja to award to them victory;

“Yet everything must have limits, and this includes the desperation of APC in Benue, a party led by individuals who give the impression they are on a frenetic race to set records in shamelessness, unintelligibly and delusion.

“For how could any group led by persons with their cerebral faculties intact aspire to paint the Fulani herdsmen killings in Benue as targeting only the Ihyarev stock, when it is a globally known fact that the herdsmen genocide in Benue has for years on end now been ongoing across the state from Kwande to Agatu to Gwer, Makurdi, Guma Logo, with various ethnic stocks of the populace affected?

“How could any sane person accuse the Benue Community Volunteer Guards and the Benue Livestock Guards of cattle rustling when the records are there clearly with relevant agencies of state, including the Justice Department and the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) how many heads of cattle have been confiscated in line with provisions of law, and how much has been generated as revenue to the state from the fines paid by owners of the cattle and which have been returned to them?

“How could it be in doubt to any right thinking person the gains so far made by the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law and its enforcement by the Livestock Guards in keeping the larger parts of Benue lands inaccessible to criminal herdsmen who without the law in place would, from all indications of intent and purpose, by now have taken over the lands of the state with little resistance or hindrance?

“Isn’t it the height of absurdity that APC which has shied away completely from venturing as much as an opinion on the issue on insecurity in Benue should seek to fault the implementation of the Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law merely by making sweeping non committal remarks which it is clear even themselves cannot make any meaning from?

“Perhaps, the cow-loving and people-hating party known as APC may for once wish to summon the courage to venture an opinion to the people of Benue on how best security of lives and properties could be guaranteed in the state outside of the structure of the anti open grazing law which has been the model of the PDP controlled administration of Governor Samuel Ortom.

“APC may wish to tell Benue people why the federal government of President Muhammadu buhari under it’s control which is vested with control over the security and military resources of the country has been unable to stop the herdsmen from running around unchallenged and killing people in their homes who haven’t as much as seen a cow anywhere near them in years.

“APC may also wish to explain to the people the rationale by which the buhari led federal government has refused to grant licences to the Benue State government for procurement of firearms needed by its lawful security vigilantes for the protection of lives and properties in the state when the federal government cannot offer such protection, but Fulani herdsmen go about unchecked with high calibre automatic assault weapons with which they have continued to execute their genocidal agenda in the state.

“Also, APC in Benue may wish to explain to the people if cattle rustling has been the reason for herdsmen killings across the entire stretch of the North-Central geo-political area of Nigeria as has been taking place over the course of the recent past.

“By APC’s logic exonerating Fulani herdsmen of guilt over killings in Benue, every man woman and child is fair game to the invaders, yet to natural law, justice and equity, no one may arrogate to themselves powers over the lives of others in the manner the herdsmen seek to do in our state, and it is in light of this universal truism and standard that PDP remains unshaken in resolve to sustain and strengthen the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law should it receive a renewal of the governmental mandate it currently enjoys from the Benue electorate.

“We are aware APC leaders from Benue have gone cap in hand to grovel before Miyetti Allah and beg for financial sponsorship promises to in return repeal the anti open grazing law should they be helped like cripples to power in the state at the next elections, yet we assure those quislings they will once again come up against the resolute resistance of the Benue people as was the case in 2019, only this time their rejection will be more humiliating, as their rottenness has gotten worse than it was then.

“Come February 25th and March 11th, 2023, the Benue electorate will speak through their votes to safeguard their land from the greed and lust of external land grabbers and their agents here in the state.”

