“Apart From Peter Obi, We Have A Son Of The Anambra Soil Who Is Also Contesting” – Gov. Soludo

In the early hours of today, an interview with Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra was publicized by channels television where he spoke about the fast approaching presidential election.

Governor Charles Soludo said, “apart from Peter Obi, we have a son of he Anambra soil who is also contesting for the presidency. He is contesting under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).” He added, “(with what is on ground), Peter Obi might win the presidential election in Anambra state.”

Governor Charles Soludo, who is presently the National leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), spoke further saying, “as a political party that believes in progressives, we will go out there and campaign greatly for our own Candidate.”

Lastly, the executive Governor of Anambra state said, “I would resist you trying to bring up the discussion of Peter Obi because the last time you drew me into it, you got the response you were looking for.”

Publish on 2023-01-20 08:00:13