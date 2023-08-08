Apart from appointments & meetings at the Villa, most Governors are yet to visit any factory- Sani

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has said that apart from appointments upon appointments and coming to Villa for meetings upon meetings, most Governors are yet to visit any factory or farm in their States since they came into power.

The former lawmaker took to his official Twitter handle to make this known.

