Apart from appointments & meetings at the Villa, most Governors are yet to visit any factory- Sani

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at upper chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has said that apart from appointments upon appointments and coming to Villa for meetings upon meetings, most Governors are yet to visit any factory or farm in their States since they came into power.

The former lawmaker took to his official Twitter handle to make this known.

“Apart from appointments upon appointments and coming to Villa for meetings upon meetings, most Governors are yet to visit any factory farm in their States.” Said, Senator Shehu Sani.

Meanwhile, are you in the same school of thought with Senator Shehu Sani? Or what do you feel or what are your reactions to Senator Sani’s tweet concerning the subject matter: “Apart from appointments upon appointments and coming to Villa for meetings upon meetings, most Governors are yet to visit any factory or farm in their States.”?

