Apapa &Few Others Are Being Sponsored, Their Assignment Is To Ensure That No Progress Is Achieved-LP

The Labour Party has stated that the factional National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lamidi Apapa and few others are being sponsored.

The National Secretary of the Julius Abure faction, Malam Umar Farouk said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that it has been earlier reported that Lamidi Apapa, at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, said that the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Owerri had affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Alhaji Lamidi Apapa added after the court judgement; “that the court also sacked the Julius Abure-led faction and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise governorship candidates produced by his faction for the election.”

The Daily Trust paper reported that The National Secretary of the Julius Abure faction, Malam Umar Farouk said; “This conference is called purposely to clear the air on yet another attempt by some of our former members. They rebelled against the party and went ahead to shamelessly misinform members of the public on the huge progress being made to reposition LP as one of the biggest political parties in Nigeria.”

(Photo Credit – Daily Trust paper)

He added; “Lamidi Apapa and a few others are being sponsored, their assignment is to ensure that no progress is achieved in the party. The heavily funded dissidents have tried to mislead the courts and some section of the media to harass the party leadership but all have failed,”

The recent statement by the Labour Party which was shared by The Daily Trust paper has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

Penkelemesi (

)