Apapa Customs Uncover Pistols Concealed In Group-Age Cargo

In the last six months, the Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it seized two firearms hidden inside a cargo and other contraband worth N506 billion. According to The PUNCH, Abdullahi Usman, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Tuesday that the command reported 16 seizures with a duty paid value of N1.4 billion during the time.

He stated that banned substances, used tyres, grains, vegetable oil, and other items were seized. “It is worth noting that the command seized two pistols inside one group-age cargo.” “One suspect has been arrested, and the matter is being investigated,” the statement said in part. According to Auwal Mohammed, the Area Controller, the revenue collection and seizures were the result of enhanced compliance. He ordered officials to redouble their efforts in revenue collection, trade facilitation, and anti-smuggling enforcement.

“On July 20, 2023, the command collected N9.2 billion,” Mohammed stated. This is the biggest daily collection it has ever obtained in its history since the port’s inception. From January 2023 to the present, the service has collected a total of N502 billion and made 16 seizures totaling N1.4 billion in duty paid.” He stated that by deliberate system profiling and manifest tracking, the command under his guidance has raised the degree of compliance by importers, exporters, and their agents.

