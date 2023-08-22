Anytime You Give Out To A Poor Person, God Has Borrowed From You—Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, has reiterated the importance of giving to the poor.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words, from 0:50 to 02:06 of the video thus; “When you help the poor, you are loaning God—anytime you give out to a poor person, God has borrowed from you. This can also be seen from the scriptures that, he that gives to the poor, lendeth to God; out of which he has given, He will pay him again. God does not owe anybody”.

The cleric in his words has berated the wasteful lifestyle of some people in that, “There are some of you, who throw out foods. You pour food out, rice, whatever it is in the morning, whereas, there are neighbours that have not eaten. You have more than enough that you can dish to them that, please, have something but, in the morning, you pour it out, having wasted”. As revealed by the cleric, this is not just a waste of food but also, a waste of opportunity to be blessed.

According to the cleric, “there are people that hunger, some, no clothes to wear—they do not have anything, even, no money in their pockets but, just that little thing you consider as little, can change their story. It can bring hope to them at that time. As a believer, be an asset to your neighbour, be an asset to people around you”.

