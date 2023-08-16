Anything That Draws You From The Word Of God Is Your Own Killer Disease- Bishop David Oyedepo

Winners Chapel International Surrey is the branch of the Living Faith Church Worldwide where Dr. David Oyedepo is the Presiding Bishop.

The presiding pastor and president of the winners chapel international, Dr. Bishop David Oyedepo in his recent post on their official facebook page shared a message to the public.

According to the cleric that he reported, it state that ‘Anything that draws you away from the Word of God is your own killer disease. It is trying to squeeze life out of you. The Word is the source of your life; if you are cut off from it, you are removed from the source of life, and that will kill you fast.

