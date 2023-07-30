Anyone Who Was A Minister, Then Became A Gov. And Went Back To Be A Minister Is A Failure -Daniel Bwala

A former lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala, has taken a swipe at some of the ministerial nominees.

Bwala asserted in a tweet sent on Friday through his verified Twitter account that someone who served as a minister, transitioned into becoming a governor for eight years, and then decided to return to being a minister could be considered a failure and that his actions were contrary to natural justice.

Bwala’s remark might be a dig at Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Nyesom Wike, the former governors of Kaduna and Rivers States, respectively.

He stated, “A person who was a minister, then became a governor and served for 8 years, and then chose to go back to be a minister (in other words, to repeat a class) he/she is a failure and his/her conduct in the 21st century is opposed to natural justice, equity, and decent conscience.

It’s like becoming a commissioner, then a governor and back to be a commissioner again.” [sic].

This article is according to Daily Post paper.

