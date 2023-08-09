NEWS

Anyone Who Uses Occultic Powers To Deceive People In Our Nation Nigeria Shall Pay For It-Ibiyeomie.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

It is your responsibility to claim a prophetic Prayer When It is Made Public. You have to be certain that those prophecies are yours. On this note, The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries Pastor David Ibiyeomie on a live-streamed video Shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I declare today that the Lord will show vengeance to all our enemies in this season in the mighty name of Jesus. Anyone Using Occultic Powers To Deceive People in our Nation Nigeria Shall Pay For It In The Mighty Name Of Jesus. By the anointing of the Holy Ghost, I declare instant and inescapable destruction of any person’s planning evil against your family in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. May instant Judgment befall your enemies now in the mighty name of Jesus.

If you believe this prophetic prayer shout a big amen.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast-forward Facebook Video from the Beginning.

Dyoungmon (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

God Has Given Some Of You Hand To Heal The Sick, But You Are Using It To Bless Food – Apostle `Suleman

4 mins ago

‘Nigeria Has Never Been Embarrassed In ECOWAS But Now We Are About To Be Embarrassed’ – Sowunmi

13 mins ago

“I Feel Sorry For Tinubu, We Have To Go Along With The Wishes Of The People Of Niger” – Aminu Wali

25 mins ago

If you have voting map of 93M & someone is in villa with just 8M, that invalidate legitimacy-Sowunmi

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button