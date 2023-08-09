Anyone Who Uses Occultic Powers To Deceive People In Our Nation Nigeria Shall Pay For It-Ibiyeomie.

It is your responsibility to claim a prophetic Prayer When It is Made Public. You have to be certain that those prophecies are yours. On this note, The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries Pastor David Ibiyeomie on a live-streamed video Shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I declare today that the Lord will show vengeance to all our enemies in this season in the mighty name of Jesus. Anyone Using Occultic Powers To Deceive People in our Nation Nigeria Shall Pay For It In The Mighty Name Of Jesus. By the anointing of the Holy Ghost, I declare instant and inescapable destruction of any person’s planning evil against your family in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. May instant Judgment befall your enemies now in the mighty name of Jesus.

If you believe this prophetic prayer shout a big amen.

