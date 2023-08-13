Anyone Who Thinks That Nigeria Can’t Move On Without One Person Needs To Go Back To Our History-Shehu Sani

The Former Senator who once represented Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, emphasized that anyone believing Nigeria’s progress hinges on a single individual should revisit history and observe the countless remarkable individuals who have passed away, yet the nation continues to advance as if they were never present.

Senator Shehu Sani shared this insight a post on his Facebook page, responding to the ongoing appeal from certain quarters urging the senate to approve the appointment of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as a Minister. The proponents argue that he possesses substantial potential for contributing to national development.

In his statement, Senator Shehu Sani wrote: “Those who assume that our nation’s trajectory depends on the actions of a solitary figure ought to revisit our past, noting the multitude of outstanding men and women who have departed, and observe how the country has persistently progressed, seemingly unaffected by their absence.”

It is worth recalling that the Nigerian Senate recently declined to confirm the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, along with two others, for ministerial positions, citing security concerns. Following his rejection, various individuals and groups have been urging the senate to reconsider its stance and endorse him, arguing that his contributions could significantly contribute to nation-building.

