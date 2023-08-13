Anyone Who Thinks That Nigeria Can’t Move On Without One Person Needs To Go Back To Our History-Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has made it known that any individual who thinks they Nigeria will not be able to move on without an individual, need to go back to the history of the country and see the numbers of great men and women who have gone and the nation kept moving on, as of they have never existed.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a post he made on his Facebook page, in relation to the call that is been made by some individuals and groups that the senate should confirm the former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, so that he will become a Minister, on the basis that he has a lot to offer if he becomes minister.

Senator Shehu Sani wrote: “Anyone who thinks the country can’t move on without one person only need to go back to our history and see the numbers of e men and women who have gone and the nation kept moving on, as of they have never existed.”

It should be recalled that the Nigerian Senate recently failed to confirm the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and two others as ministers, due to security reasons. After he was rejected, several individuals and groups have been making calls and demanding that the senate should try and reconsider their position and confirm him on the basis that he has a lot to offer in terms of nation building.

