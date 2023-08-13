Anyone who thinks Nigeria can not move on without them, need to go back to our history-Shehu Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who once represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, has emphasized that those who believe Nigeria’s progress hinges on a single individual must delve into the nation’s history. He pointed out that numerous remarkable men and women have come and gone, yet the country has continued to advance as if they never existed. This assertion was shared by Senator Shehu Sani a Facebook post, wherein he responded to the ongoing plea for the Senate to confirm former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, as a Minister. This plea is based on the belief that El-Rufai possesses substantial potential to contribute positively in this role.

Senator Shehu Sani conveyed his perspective succinctly, stating, “To believe that the nation’s trajectory solely rests on the shoulders of one individual reflects a lack of awareness of our historical journey. Countless individuals, both men and women, have departed, yet the nation’s progression remained uninterrupted, as though their presence was inconsequential.”

It’s pertinent to recall that the Nigerian Senate recently declined to endorse the appointment of the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, along with two others, as ministers. The reason behind this decision was concerns related to security. Subsequent to El-Rufai’s rejection, numerous voices from various quarters have arisen, advocating for a reconsideration of the Senate’s stance. These advocates argue that El-Rufai’s potential contributions to national development warrant a second look from the Senate.

Senator Shehu Sani’s assertion underscores the idea that Nigeria’s progress transcends any individual, reinforcing the notion that the nation’s history is replete with instances where the departure of prominent figures did not impede its advancement. The ongoing discussions surrounding El-Rufai’s ministerial confirmation reflect the broader debate about the role of individual figures in shaping the nation’s destiny.

TomTundex (

)