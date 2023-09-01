Anyone Who Seeks Permission To Build Federal Roads Will Get Approval In Less Than 1 Hour’ -Umahi

David Umahi, the current Minister of Works, has been actively engaged since his official inauguration. Among his primary responsibilities is inspecting and approving federal road construction projects across the nation. Notably, he has already assessed the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and assured its prompt completion.

According to the Sun paper, recently, he convened a meeting with the Lagos State Governor. In their discussion, Umahi conveyed his intention to expedite approvals for individuals interested in undertaking federal road projects.

He remarked, “In my role as Minister, requests for constructing Federal Roads will gain approval within an hour, and I can even use WhatsApp to provide preliminary approval before finalization.” This assertion underscores his dedication to facilitating the development of well-constructed roads nationwide. Additionally, he has extended his inspection of federal roads to Ogun State, demonstrating his ongoing commitment to his duties.

