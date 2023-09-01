Anyone Who Rigs Election And Remains In Power For Long Creates The Environment For Soldiers – Joe Keshi

Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi, has said that rigging elections to maintain power contributes to the likelihood of a military takeover. In an interview with Arise TV news, he indicated that the failure of African leaders to promote a flourishing democracy has been a factor in recent military coups across the continent.

Ambassador Keshi placed the responsibility on leaders who hinder the growth of democracy, suggesting that their actions or lack thereof play a significant role in the occurrence of military takeovers. He pointed out that those leaders who are unwilling to embrace peaceful transitions of power should be prepared for more violent means of change.

He pointed out the danger of rigging elections and remaining in power for extended periods, as it creates an environment conducive to military intervention. Ambassador Keshi urged caution in the continent, emphasizing the need to address these issues.

He drew parallels to historical events, referencing the first coup in Africa in 1958 in Togo, which eventually set a trend for military takeovers. He suggested that similar circumstances are unfolding today due to a lack of democratic development in some African nations. Ambassador Keshi’s statements depicts the relationship between undemocratic practices and the potential for military interventions, emphasizing the need for fostering democratic values and practices in the continent.

Hear him: ”It is the people who have failed to allow democracy to flourish that are responsible for these actions. Those who are not prepared for peaceful change should be prepared for violent change. If you rig elections to remain in power for so long, you create the environment for soldiers. We need to be very careful in this continent. When the first coup happened in Africa in 1958 in Togo. Before you could say Jack, it became fashionable for Soldiers to just get out of bed one night and seize power. We are now having something similar because African leaders have refused to allow democracy to flourish.”

