Anyone Who Dares to touch Us in Rivers State Will Escape Having Wound On Their Body – Nyesome Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike threatened to harm anyone who dared to touch them during a PDP campaign event in Rivers State. He promised the people that they would be kept quiet throughout the election and that no one would bother them at that time.

He went on to say that he would show the PDP what the term “anti-party” meant and that it was them, not him, who had started it. However, he urged Rivers State residents to vote carefully for their senatorial and governor candidates.

“Anyone who touches us will escape having wounds on his body,” he claimed. Anyone who threatens us in Rivers State will receive numerous wounds from me. And we’ve already started. “We’ll show you what anti-party is now that you’ve told us you’re doing it,” the voter said. “Here, we’re voting for our people. It’s good to discipline a thief so that next time he or she will know that stealing is a very bad thing to do.

Please watch the video below

https://youtu.be/cPDrio_kedo?t=538

Ijbaby23 (

)