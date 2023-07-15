Anyone That Wants To Date Me Must Have A Private Jet And Enough Money To Spend On Me- Blessing CEO

Blessing Okoro recently shared a video on her official Facebook page where she revealed the key criteria that a man must meet in order to date her. As a relationship therapist and social media influencer, known as Blessing CEO, she emphasized the importance of clarifying one’s desires before entering a committed relationship or marriage.

Addressing her own relationship status, Blessingceo stated that while she has a wonderful boyfriend, she considers herself single and open to meeting new people because they are not yet married. She went on to highlight several accomplishments that a man must achieve before even considering the idea of approaching her for dating.

In her own words, she expressed, “I am currently single, with a boyfriend, but the future is uncertain, so it’s acceptable for others to make advances. I date accomplished individuals; if you are young and inexperienced, you should seek someone more suitable. To be eligible to date me, you must possess a private jet and have significant financial resources to spend on me, as I have expensive tastes and am not easily won over.”

According to her, a man must have achieved significant milestones before considering the possibility of dating her. Blessingceo mentioned the need for a potential partner to own a private jet and possess substantial financial means to cater to her expensive tastes. She concluded her message by suggesting that men who are feeling low or facing relationship challenges can find solace by looking at her beautiful face every day.

