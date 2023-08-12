Anyone Planning To Attack Your Family Members Will Not See The End Of This Week – David Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries International drops new prophetic Declarations a recent video shared to the public.

He said, “Anywhere they took your name for evil, fire consume it now. Anyone responsible for the dead of your loved ones and has put your family in sorrow dies this week in the name of Jesus. Is all our children shall be orphans in the name of Jesus. I decree that anyone who has attacked, or is planning to attack your family members will not see the end of this week. I decree the end of every armed robber, kidnapper, assassin, witches or wizard that have attacked you all are planning to attack you. They are going down in the name of Jesus. They will not see the end of this year in the name of Jesus.”

This is an important declaration and you need to claim it into your life by Faith. Belive in the words of Prophecy and also in the ability of God to bring it to pass. If you believe, say a big Amen.

