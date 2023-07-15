Anyone My Age Who Is Still Aspiring To Govern Should Get Out Of That Place – Leo ‘Spider’ Osuji

In a recent interview, veteran Nollywood actor Leo ‘Spider’ Osuji expressed his strong opinion that individuals of his age who aspire to govern Nigeria should step aside and make room for the country’s youth. Osuji, 68, passionately argued that the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of its young generation, emphasizing the need for fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to address the country’s challenges.

Osuji highlighted the issue of a “sit-die syndrome” that seems to afflict older politicians who cling to power while the younger generation struggles with unemployment and limited opportunities. He drew attention to the common phenomenon where Nigerians who have traveled abroad are celebrated upon their return, only to join the civil service or pursue political careers. He urged the nation to learn from countries where highly educated individuals lead, pointing out the effectiveness of governance under leaders with advanced degrees.

The accomplished actor also highlighted the success stories of young Nigerians who have achieved remarkable feats in various industries, asserting that their accomplishments prove the potential of the nation’s youth. He cited examples of young entrepreneurs who have built successful companies and argued that granting them leadership positions would bring about positive change.

Osuji further emphasized the personal conflict he would feel if he were still working while his own child struggled to find employment. He stressed the importance of having educated individuals in government, as they possess the knowledge and skills necessary to steer the nation in the right direction.

Closing his statement, Osuji reiterated his belief that anyone his age who aspires to govern Nigeria should step aside and allow the younger generation to harness their energy, passion, and intelligence for the betterment of the country. He expressed confidence that the youth, given the opportunity, would exceed all expectations and achieve remarkable progress.

He said: “I will tell you, without fear of contradiction, that anyone my age who is still aspiring to govern should get out of that place. Allow the youths to do what they can with the youthful blood running in their veins. They will achieve more than the elders can ever imagine. That is my belief. I don’t know what others may think.”

Source: Punch paper

