NEWS

Anyone Elected Without Due Process Must Be Sacked, Qualifications To Offices Must be Strict- Amadi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

Sam Amadi, A labour party chieftain has stated that anyone that has been elected without due process must be sacked

His post is coming following the report of a labour party that was sacked by the court in Delta state

Sam Amadi, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page said that anyone who assumed office without following the due process and the electoral guidelines must be sacked

He said that this includes those with fake certificates, those with invalid nominations and those with criminal records

In a post that he shared on Monday, he said that qualifications to political offices should be strict liability. There should not be prerogatives and there should not be exemptions because no one is above the law

“Anyone elected without due process must be sacked qualifications to political offices must be strict”

Kindly read his full post below

What are your thoughts on this article

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 14 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Lovely African Print Styles You Can Rock With Your Spouse

51 mins ago

Tuition Fees Hike: If A Government Cannot Fund Schools, Then What Does It Exist For – Prof Aworawo

1 hour ago

You Must Treat The Word Of God As You Would Medicine—Joyce Meyer

1 hour ago

Here Are 3 Ways To Prevent Early Morning Mouth Odour

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button