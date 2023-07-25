Anyone Elected Without Due Process Must Be Sacked, Qualifications To Offices Must be Strict- Amadi

Sam Amadi, A labour party chieftain has stated that anyone that has been elected without due process must be sacked

His post is coming following the report of a labour party that was sacked by the court in Delta state

Sam Amadi, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page said that anyone who assumed office without following the due process and the electoral guidelines must be sacked

He said that this includes those with fake certificates, those with invalid nominations and those with criminal records

In a post that he shared on Monday, he said that qualifications to political offices should be strict liability. There should not be prerogatives and there should not be exemptions because no one is above the law

“Anyone elected without due process must be sacked qualifications to political offices must be strict”

