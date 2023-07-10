“Anybody who will Cause my Daughter to do Bum Enlargement, Holy Ghost Thunder” Kanayo O Kanayo.

Nollywood veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has taken to social media to warn his daughter’s future partner that plans on influencing her to undergo a gluteoplasty surgery when they eventually enter into a relationship. He gave such warning on Instagram.

The businessman who spoke about such issue through a video uploaded on his official Instagram page could be seen at an undisclosed airport, as he recounted how his friend told him a sad story of how a lady died from infection she contacted after performing a bum enlargement surgery.

According to Kanayo O Kanayo;

“I am angry physically and spiritually, a friend in the US told me a story of how a patient, very beautiful lady came into the hospital after bum bum enlargement, she had an infection and her boyfriend who caused her to go through the surgery just came into the ward and the next thing he was saying was smelly, stinky, he ran out. Few days later, the girl died from infection from bum bum enlargement. On this note, anybody in the name of boyfriend who will cause my daughter, Uloaku to do bum bum enlargement, Holy Ghost thunder!! If this bum bum enlargement is profitable, why are husbands not paying for their wives to do it? Why is it that boyfriends are the ones paying for it? Why would somebody subject herself to such pain? Have you seen them walk? Brothers and sisters, a word is enough for the wise, it’s not worth it, if husbands are not giving their wives money to do bum bum enlargement, it’s not profitable”.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

Goodnewschi (

)