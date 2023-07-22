Anybody Who Steals While In Govt, Will Surely Face Allah’s Wrath-Pilgrim Who Returned $8000 In Mecca

A Zamfara state Pilgrim in this year’s Hajj, Aisha Nahuche, who returned $8,000 she found to the owner in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, has said that anybody who steals while in government, will surely face Allah’s wrath in the world hereafter (Punch).

Aisha Nahuche.

The Hajj Pilgrim, made this declaration in a recent interview, while reacting to a question on what could be done to ensure people who stole while holding government positions in the country, returned what they had stolen.

In her words while responding; “I don’t know anything about government work. But what I know is that, anybody who steals (while in govt or not) will surely face Allah’s wrath in the world hereafter and may end up in hellfire.”

Nahuche, who visibly expressed the view that God would surely punish persons who cheated and took what didn’t belong to them, went further to encourage Nigerians to always return whatever they have found to the rightful owners, in order to enjoy God’s rewards for sincerity and honesty.

Image credit: Punch

