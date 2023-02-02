Anybody Who Is Conspiring To Deal With Us, God Will Not Give You The Mantle Of Leadership -Wike

Governor Wike has been a subject of reactions after he lost the PDP Primary to Atiku Abubakar.

Wike has been tackling and criticizing Atiku Abubakar after the Presidential Candidate refused to keep to the promise Wike claimed they made. He said that he and Atiku agreed that if they presidential aspirant comes for the north, Ayu will step down as the PDP National Chairman.

Nevertheless, Wike has failed to endorse any Presidential Candidate openly. But he has clearly announced that he won’t campaign for Atiku Abubakar.

Wike said, “Will you allow them to kill me? Can they kill me? Do they have the power to kill me? Anybody plotting evil against us, against Rivers state will never win. Anybody who says he will deal with us, he will never win. Anybody who is conspiring to deal with us, the person will never win. God will not give you the mantle of leadership”.

Wike made this statement during the PDP Governorship campaign rally in Rivers State on Wednesday.

However, there were various reactions after Wike said that “God will not give the mantle of leadership to those conspiring to deal with him”.

