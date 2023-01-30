Anybody That Dares To Touch Us In Rivers State, I’ll Injure The Person—Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the PDP campaign rally held in Rivers State, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, stated that he will injure anybody that dares to touch them in Rivers State. He assured the people to be calm during this election, pointing out that nobody would touch them during the election period.

He further stated he’s going to show the PDP what “anti-party” means, pointing out that it wasn’t he who started it but them. He however urged the people of Rivers State to carefully vote for their governorship and senatorial candidate.

According to him, “There’s nobody that will touch us that will not get wounds on his body.” Anybody that says he will touch us in Rivers State, I’ll give them plenty of injuries on their bodies. And we have started it. We’re voting for our people here. “Nowthat you’ve told us that you’re doing anti-party, we’ll show you what anti-party is.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Square (

)