Anybody Closer To Asiwaju Or Atiku, Should Tell Them To Stop Running, The Election Is Won- Valentine Ozigbo

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the former PDP Governorship Candidate in Anambra state and currently a chieftain of the Labour Party, Valentine Ozigbo has said that anybody closer to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu or Atiku Abubakar should tell them to stop contesting because the election as already been won.

Valentine Ozigbo made the statement while Speaking in an interview with Arise News, while he said that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi will not only win in Lagos state but, in the entire southwest.

According to the statement from the Labour Party chieftain, Valentine Ozigbo, and I quote “I’m sure in the next couple of days, we will overtake in Ondo and Osun states. When people come out, people dismiss it, saying forget this and that. If you know anybody close to Asiwaju or Atiku, just tell them to stop running. This election is already won.”

He also said that they will not only win in Lagos state, but they will win in the southwest, based o nt earlier poll which has projected that there are not only going to win Lagos, but in Oyo, Ogun, and even Ekiti state.

