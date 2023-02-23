NEWS

Anybody Caught Trying To Truncate The Elections In Southeast Will Be Treated As A Criminal-Ndubuisi

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the leader Of a pro-Biafra groups, under the aegis of Biafra Land Defenders, Ndubuisi Igwekani (aka Agu Biafra) has said that Anybody caught trying to truncate the elections in the Southeast will be treated as a criminal. He also urged criminal groups hiding under the Simon Ekpa-led faction of IPOB operating in the South East, to vacate the region or face their wrath

He made this statement while addressing men in Abia. In his own words, Ndubuisi Igwekani said “anybody caught trying to truncate the elections, or wreak any form of havoc in the South East, will henceforth, be treated as both enemy and criminal.

We’ve started the enforcement of the anti sit-at-home and all violent threats against holding of the elections in our land, the South East and all those Criminals causing havoc should be aware that the operation has started

Source: The Sun paper

