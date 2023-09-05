Any Woman Befriending The Devil Is Befriending Her Grave – Dr Olukoya Reveals

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire And Miracle Ministries sends an important message to women a recent video posted on his official Facebook page. He spoke about Devil’s hatred for women.

According to him, “if you are here and you are a woman, the devil is your greatest enemy, he is not your friend. The battle of the devil and a woman started from the Garden of Eden. That is why God said He will put enmity between the devil and the woman. He didn’t say He will put enmity between the devil and the man.”

He then said, “So, any woman befriending the devil is befriending her grave. The devil is not your friend at all. He hates women perfectly. So the woman who gambles with the devil should be assured that her defeat is done. The result is terrible. So it is important that we flew from the devil because he only comes to steal, kill and destroy.”

