Any Traditional Ruler That Wants To Be A Problem To Our N195.3bn Project Will Be Suspended —Siminalayi Fubara

During a press conference briefing, the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, revealed that the construction of the N195.3 billion naira project is said to begin soon, pointing out that any traditional ruler that wants to be a problem for their project will be suspended immediately. He also revealed that any youth who wants to sabotage his government will be prosecuted.

He disclosed during the formal signing of the project that maximum cooperation is needed to get the project done in due time. He added that the new road will cut across six local government areas and will take three years to complete.

According to him, “these projects are going to open up the state; they’re going to bring the first and most model developments in terms of real estate investment. It will venture into it, and it will expand the scope of this state. It’ll not be just Para and Obiapko; every other place that it passes through will be part of the new city in Rivers State. In these LGAs, communities, or villages, whatever we call them, that this project is going to run through, let me make this statement very clearly: the community chiefs and the traditional rulers there must cooperate with them. Any traditional ruler with his youth who wants to be a problem will be immediately suspended, and any youth caught trying to sabotage our government will be prosecuted. I’m not joking.”

Video Credit: TVC (2:22)

