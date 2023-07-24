Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku and I, Tinubu Tells Court

In a surprising turn of events, political heavyweight and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has formally requested the court to ensure any rerun election is exclusively between himself and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The announcement has sent ripples through the Nigerian political landscape, sparking discussions and speculation about the upcoming electoral process.

Tinubu’s petition comes after a recent Supreme Court ruling that nullified the previous presidential election results, citing irregularities and technical flaws. As a result, the court ordered a rerun to determine the legitimate winner of the highest office in the country.

In a statement released by Tinubu’s legal team, the seasoned politician argued that he and Atiku Abubakar were the two leading candidates in the initial election and should be the only contenders in the upcoming rerun. The move reflects his unwavering confidence in his political prowess and popular support, as he seeks to cement his position as a prominent candidate in the country’s political landscape.

Political analysts have weighed in on the development, with some viewing Tinubu’s move as a strategic maneuver to consolidate his political influence and maintain relevance on the national stage. Known for his ability to build formidable political alliances, Tinubu’s request for an exclusive rerun against Atiku indicates a readiness to go head-to-head with one of Nigeria’s most formidable political figures.

However, critics argue that the demand for a two-horse race could be perceived as an attempt to stifle competition and limit the choices available to voters. They emphasize the importance of a fair and transparent electoral process that allows all eligible candidates to participate freely, promoting democratic principles and ensuring the will of the people is accurately reflected in the outcome.

As the court deliberates on Tinubu’s request, the nation awaits the final decision that will shape the trajectory of the rerun election. The outcome is likely to have significant ramifications for the country’s political landscape, with implications for national unity and the legitimacy of the elected leadership.

In the coming days, Nigerians will keenly observe further developments and announcements from the court as the nation braces itself for another round of intense political campaigning, leading up to the rerun poll between Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Vanguard

