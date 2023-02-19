Any Politician From S/E Telling You They Are Giving Atiku Any Vote Are Just Deceiving Him-Obiechina

The spokesperson for North, MiddleBelt and South Support Groups for Peter Obi (NMBSSG4O), Alex Obiechina has stated that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi will win the forthcoming presidential election in the South-East.

The Labour Party chieftain also dismissed claims that Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State would not make it to the second or third position after the elections, saying the Labour Party presidential candidate will do well on the strength of his integrity.

He added; “Any politician from the Southeast, who is telling you that they are giving Atiku any vote, they are just deceiving Atiku. This is not 2019,”

Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria is the standard flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party.

