Any place where there are mosques but no churches, let the christians take the case to court– Femi Falana

Lagos state lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana has urged President Bola Tinubu to take charge of the fight against corruption. He made this call during the 60th birthday celebration of Aare Babalola at Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti. Falana expressed concern about the numerous individuals involved in corruption trials who are freely moving in and out of the presidential villa. He emphasized that corruption in the country has reached a dangerous level and it is crucial for the president to lead an anti-corruption campaign to restore Nigeria’s reputation.

According to Falana, although the country has undergone changes, it is still shackled by the influence of corrupt politicians who continue to hold positions of power. He stressed the need for a return to a time when those implicated in corrupt practices were barred from participating in decision-making processes. He called on President Tinubu to spearhead this campaign, stating that the nation is currently facing significant challenges.

Falana also appealed to the government to refrain from engaging in religious discrimination. He pointed out instances where mosques exist without any churches, and in such cases, he advocated for Christians to take legal action against this discriminatory practice. He emphasized that such acts of discrimination should not be tolerated.

