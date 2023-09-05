‘Any Party That Loses On Wednesday Can Still Appeal The Judgement In The Supreme Court’ -Femi Falana

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, clarified that in case any party loses at the election petition tribunal on Wednesday, they still have the option to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

During his appearance on Channels Television in a video (28:30), Falana stated, ‘Any party that loses on Wednesday still has the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court, so I don’t understand the basis of the cheap blackmail going on. There are many people voting for the first time in this election, and they believe, rightly or wrongly, that their candidate must be declared the winner. However, ‘whether you like it or not, our candidate must be declared the winner’—and that is not the purpose of election petition tribunals.’

Falana emphasized that the role of the election petition tribunal is for the court to examine the evidence presented before them and make a judgment based on the election’s outcome.

In his own words as seen on Channels Television, he added, ‘The election petition tribunal is meant for the court to review the evidence presented by the parties, apply the law, and make a decision. Even if the heavens will fall, and they won’t fall anyway, the judges must not be intimidated.’

