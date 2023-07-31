Any Palliative That Lasts More Than 24 Hours In Government Warehouses Can Become A Problem – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani recently shared a tweet his Twitter handle regarding government palliative, and it triggered some controversial comments online. According to his tweet, he made it known to us that if the government has any palliative they want to share to the masses and it’s not delivered to the people within 24 hours, something will alledgedly go wrong.

According to Shehu Sani’s tweet, he made it known to us that 24 hours is enough time to store government palliative in the warehouse, in order not to cause any problem. Shehu Sani captioned his tweet saying;

“Any palliative that last more than 24 hours in government warehouses can pose a serious national security problem for the country”.

Check out the screenshot below.

Also, Shehu Sani went further to talk about ECOWAS and their actions in decision making. He said ECOWAS move in troop to remove the military junta in Niger republic.

