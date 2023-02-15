Any Northerner Who Says He’s Going For The Presidency Doesn’t Want Nigeria To Survive -Ezeife

With less than two weeks to the 2023 presidential election, former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife has urged Nigerians to chose their next president between Southerners. Speaking on the basis of power rotation, Chukwuemeka Ezeife noted that it would be unfair for power to go to the north after the tenure of president Buhari, a northerner.

He insisted that power should go to south on the basis of Justice and inclusiveness. He also asserted northerners who are currently contesting for the presidency don’t have the interest of the survival of the nation.

Hear him;

“To make Nigeria stand as one country, we agreed on rotation. North to South, South to North. Today, any northern candidate who says he’s going for president doesn’t want Nigeria to survive, he wants Nigeria to disintegrate because when you bring injustice, non-inclusiveness, and such then all you’re saying is to hell to Nigeria.”

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Vicdeboss (via 50minds

News )

#Northerner #Hes #Presidency #Doesnt #Nigeria #Survive #EzeifeAny Northerner Who Says He’s Going For The Presidency Doesn’t Want Nigeria To Survive -Ezeife Publish on 2023-02-15 10:20:17